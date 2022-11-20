Maharashtra: Over 40 vehicles damaged in a accident at Pune-Bengaluru highway

Maharashtra: Over 40 vehicles damaged in a accident at Pune-Bengaluru highway1 min read . 20 Nov 2022
Officials reported that over 40 vehicles were severely damaged in a tragic road accident that occurred in Pune on Sunday evening
Late Sunday night on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, a truck hit at least 40 vehicles, causing damage, and some injuries, a police official reported. According to him, the truck's brakes may have failed or the driver may have lost control, which led to the accident on the Navale Bridge.
Six people were hurt in the incident, according to the information that has been received so far, and they are receiving medical care at two hospitals, the official said.
"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.
According to eyewitnesses, there are several damaged vehicles at the scene where rescue efforts are being conducted by members of the fire brigade, police officers, and bystanders.
(With inputs from agencies)
