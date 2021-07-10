As many as 424 tourist were fined in Pune for defying COVID-19 norms . On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked authorities to take stringent action against people visiting monsoon tourist spots over the weekends.

Till Saturday evening and collected ₹1,99,600 from them, a senior officer said.

"Despite COVID-19 restrictions on weekends, many people came to Lonavala which is one of the famous monsoon tourist spots. We have deployed personnel at various locations in Lonavala city and rural areas. Police penalised 100 revellers visiting Lonavala and collected a fine of ₹47,000," Pune (rural) Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told reporters.

As per Pune Rural police, they have also fined revellers visiting famous monsoon tourist spots like Sinhagad fort, Panshet dam, Bhor, Velha, Kamshet, and Junnar.

Pune district reported 1,114 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 10,62,995, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 18,081, a health department official said.

Covid-19 update in the state

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,296 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 179 fatalities while 6,026 patients recovered, the state health department said. With the new additions, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra climbed to 61,49,264 and the death toll to 1,25,528. Of the 179 fatalities, 143 occurred in last 48 hours while 36 in the last week.

Additionally, 315 deaths have been added to the cumulative toll report of Maharashtra, which means the overall fatality count has gone up by 494 compared to Friday, the health department said in a report. A health official said 6,026 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 59,06,466, leaving the state with 1,14,000 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.05 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

