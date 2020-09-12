Maharashtra overall Covid-19 tally crosses 10.37 lakh; death toll past 29,000

MUMBAI : Continuing the trend of reporting higher number of COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 new cases, taking the total caseload to 10,37,765, state health department said.

With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it said.

A total of 13,489 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512.

The state now has 2,79,768 active cases, the department said in a release.

The case recovery rate now stands at 70.2 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.81 per cent.

Mumbai saw 2,350 new cases in the day, taking its total tally to 1,67,656, it said, adding that the city's death toll rose by 42 to 8,109.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, reported 5,942 cases and 77 deaths.

The total case tally in MMR reached 3,93,581 while the count of fatalities stood at 13,867.

While Pune city added 1,971 new cases, its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 1,294 infections, it said.

Nashik city saw a rise of 1,174 patients while Sangli's tally went up by 914 cases, it said.

Nagpurcity added 1,495 cases while Aurangabad city reported 914 infections.

Among other cities, Amravati added 235 patients, Chandrapur 144 cases and Jalgaon 102 cases.

Currently, 16,52,955 people are home quarantined while 38,275 others are placed in institutional quarantine in the state.

51,64,840 samples have been tested in the state until now.

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases: 10,37,765, deaths: 29,115, recoveries 7,28,512, active cases: 2,79,768, and people tested 51,64,840.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

