An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at

in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday. At least 22 patients have died die due to low oxygen supply following leakage, said district collector Suraj Mandhare.

"As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," he told reporters.

He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

Taking stock of the incident, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, "This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik municipal commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I'll be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Min Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there."

Earlier, the FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane informed that at least 11 patients being treated in a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the COVID-19 patients have died due to the incident.

"It's an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we've learnt that 11 people died. We're trying to get a detailed report. We've ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared," said FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane on Nashik Oxygen tanker leak incident, reported news agency ANI.

The officials were present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

Tope had also told reporters, "As per the information available with us, 11 patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the 11 patients in the hospital."

He also said that "the government will issue a press note after gathering more information and promised a probe into the matter.

Some relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also expressed condolences for the dead. He said, "What happened in Nashik is terrible. It's being said that 11 people died which is very disturbing. I demand that the other patients be helped & shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled loss of life in the Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident. "Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident," he said.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra being a coronavirus worst-hit state.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

With inputs from agencies

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.