Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra oxygen woes: 13 hospitals dropped from Solapur Covid-19 list

Maharashtra oxygen woes: 13 hospitals dropped from Solapur Covid-19 list

Premium
Oxygen plants (Image for representation).
1 min read . 09:16 PM IST PTI

  • A Solapur Municipal Corporation said these 13 hospitals have less that 20 COVID-19 patients and they have been directed to treat them till discharge while not admitting new ones

Thirteen hospitals in Solapur in Maharashtra have been dropped from the list of COVID-19 empanelled facilities as they do not have oxygen plants in their premises, an official said on Monday.

Thirteen hospitals in Solapur in Maharashtra have been dropped from the list of COVID-19 empanelled facilities as they do not have oxygen plants in their premises, an official said on Monday.

A Solapur Municipal Corporation said these 13 hospitals have less that 20 COVID-19 patients and they have been directed to treat them till discharge while not admitting new ones.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A Solapur Municipal Corporation said these 13 hospitals have less that 20 COVID-19 patients and they have been directed to treat them till discharge while not admitting new ones.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"There is deficit oxygen supply in the city. These 13 private hospitals have no contract for oxygen and so do not get supply in time. As a result, in the event of a shortage of oxygen, these hospitals ask patients to take discharge and go to other facilities," SMC deputy commissioner Dhanraj Pandey said.

These facilities were getting oxygen at a higher rate and this was disturbing the regular supply of other hospitals, hence the decision to denotify them from the COVID-19 list was taken, Pandey added.

"We have directed them to set up oxygen plants on their premises or enter into agreements with suppliers. If they fulfil these conditions, they will be given permission again to function as COVID-19 hospitals," he said.

Officials said the daily requirement of liquid medical oxygen in Solapur city was 50 metric tons, while the supply is a shade less at 48 MT.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!