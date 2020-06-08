In what could set alarm bells ringing in the country and the state's health department, Maharashtra government on Monday said that as many as 5.87 lakh people are being quarantined in the state -- a three-fold jump in just a month's time, which indicates how rapidly the people in the state are contracting the deadly covid-19 infection despite the government’s prolonged lockdown and exodus of lakhs of migrant workers from the state, evacuating congested slums and densely populated locations in Mumbai and other cities in the state.

The number of people under quarantine has increased by 77.34% from 3.31 lakh on 15 May and has jumped almost three-fold in just over a month’s time in Maharashtra. As on 6 May, around 2.12 lakh people in the state were under quarantine, according to the state’s official disclosures.

As on 6 May, the state government was running 4,808 relief camps where 4.42 lakh migrant labourers were given refuge with food and other necessities.

And now, after lakhs of migrant workers left the state due to their loss of livelihood, there are only 310 relief camps in the state, in which only about 16,728 people have been accommodated. At least 6 lakh workers have migrated to their villages ever since the lockdown was imposed in March.

With 88,528 cases, Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit state by the covid-19 pandemic, overtaking China’s record on Sunday.

On Sunday, 3,007 new covid-19 cases and on Monday 2553 cases were detected in the state. At least 91 people died of the infection in just a day’s time.

Mumbai, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, alone recorded 61 deaths on Sunday.

Mumbai has emerged as the epicentre of covid-19 outbreak in India. Even as Maharashtra and other states are planning a phased reopening of the economy, the country is shooting up the ranks of nations with the most infection cases. India has already passed Italy and Spain and is now only behind the US, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Mumbai had less than 100 covid-19 cases when the first lockdown started but just a month into the lockdown, the numbers had shot up over 5,000. And now, with the count surpassing the 50,000 milestone on Monday in the so-called “maximum city", it has started becoming obvious that the government’s advice to the people to stay at home is not really helping in containing the deadly virus.

Interestingly, with the exodus of migrant workers and rising number of covid-19 cases, the rate of arrests by the police has also come down in Maharashtra.

Since the beginning of the lockdown on 22 March, a total of 23,893 people have been arrested due to various offences. The state has registered 1.24 lakh cases under section 188 of the lockdown between 22 March and 7 June, said the state government.

As on 1 June, there were 23,641 arrests by Maharashtra police (since 22 March) as the state recorded at 1.21 lakh cases.

As on 15 May, there were 20,237 arrests and the state recorded 1.07 lakh offences since the beginning of the lockdown.

And, as on 6 May, there were 18,722 arrests as Maharashtra police registered a total of 95,678 offences between 22 March and 6 May.

In the ongoing efforts to control the transmission of Corona virus, at least 34 police personnel have succumbed to the pandemic in Maharashtra so far, said the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday.

