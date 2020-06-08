In what could set alarm bells ringing in the country and the state's health department, Maharashtra government on Monday said that as many as 5.87 lakh people are being quarantined in the state -- a three-fold jump in just a month's time, which indicates how rapidly the people in the state are contracting the deadly covid-19 infection despite the government’s prolonged lockdown and exodus of lakhs of migrant workers from the state, evacuating congested slums and densely populated locations in Mumbai and other cities in the state.