Maharashtra: Part of building collapses in Thane, no causality reported

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A part of the first floor of a building collapsed at around 5:20 AM in the Thane West area of Maharashtra on Friday. No causalities have been reported, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

A part of the first floor of a building collapsed at around 5:20 AM in the Thane West area of Maharashtra on Friday. No causalities have been reported, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "Today at Around 05:20 Hrs. Some part of first floor falls down of Shivbhavan building and remaining Structure in dangerous condition of Shivbhavan building (G 4 Building, 30 years Old Structure, Vacated building), Shivaji Nagar, D'souza wadi, Wagle Estate, Thane(w). RDMC and Fire Brigade on-site with 1 QRV. No casualty."

The residents of the nearby building have been temporarily shifted to a school at Shivaji Nagar in the Wagle Estate of Thane (West). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}