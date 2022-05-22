Maharashtra partners with WEF to fight plastic pollution

Maharashtra partners with WEF to fight plastic pollution2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
With this, Maharashtra has joined a growing list of global economies that will leverage the GPAP platform to drive localised solutions for the circular economy
Maharashtra has joined hands with the World Economic Forum's Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) to advance regional efforts to fight plastic pollution.
The pact was announced during the WEF Annual Meeting 2022.
The partnership will bring together Maharashtra's leading policy-makers, business leaders, civil society organizations and experts to formulate a state-level plan to eradicate plastic pollution.
With this, Maharashtra has joined a growing list of global economies that will leverage the GPAP platform to drive localised solutions for the circular economy.
“This agreement with the World Economic Forum's Global Plastic Action Partnership marks a critical juncture in our state's battle against the plastic pollution endemic," said Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Maharashtra.
“Covid proved a hurdle towards our single-use plastic ban, where health priorities in PPP took precedent. Now as we refocus on our climate and sustainability objectives, we are laying the foundation to deliver the systems-wide change needed across sectors. This partnership is the building block as we transition towards a more resource circular approach to tackle climate change while strengthening our economy," he added.
By joining the Global Plastic Action Partnership, Maharashtra aims to enhance its commitment to curbing plastic pollution, raise its ambition, and ensure accountability and inclusivity throughout the value chain.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Maharashtra will work with GPAP to launch a National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) in Maharashtra as a platform to tackle plastic waste pollution, according to a statement from the WEF.
The GPAP-Maharashtra is the first in India. Maharashtra has an estimated population of 124 million people, larger than countries such as Ethiopia and the Philippines, making this a significant partnership in per capita terms.
Nations currently implementing such partnerships include Indonesia, Ghana, Pakistan, Vietnam and Nigeria.
The NPAP model creates a circular economy framework for plastics through a locally-led, locally-driven platform. In Maharashtra, it will bring together the state's most influential policy-makers, business leaders and civil society advocates.
With inputs from agencies.
