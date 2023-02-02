Maharashtra Police has registered a case against unidentified persons after they allegedly stole parts of power transformers belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Wednesday. The accused conducted the theft in two separate incidents in Thane, and collectively it amounts to a value of ₹3 lakh.

The case under relevant sections has been registered at Manpada police station, a police official said on Wednesday.

The first incident took place during the intervening night of 23 January and 24 January when the accused stole the parts of MSEDCL transformers kept at a private company. The second incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday when the accused pulled down a transformer at Detutne village in Dombivli. They stole the copper wire and other materials, according to the officials.

The police added that the total value of materials stolen stood at ₹3,03,045 and offenses under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) have been registered against the unidentified accused.

In other news from Thane, two people were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting money in lieu of renewing passports. An agent and a data entry operator from the regional passport office in Mumbai have been arrested in the matter, an official said on Thursday.

The arrests came after a complaint by a Ratnagiri resident, whose passport renewal requests were rejected after some problems with online applications. The victim complained that initially, the agent demanded ₹1.8 lakh for the data entry operator to get the errors fixed. He also demanded ₹5,000 as his commission. After the negotiations, the agent came down to an amount of ₹80,000.

ACB laid the trap at the Bandra Kurla Complex regional passport office and arrested the agent, Shekar Neve, and the data entry operator, Prakash Zarimandal while accepting ₹45,000 the first installment of the bribe.