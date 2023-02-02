Maharashtra: Parts of transformer worth ₹3 lakh stolen in two separate incidents
- The case under relevant sections has been registered at Manpada police station, a police official said on Wednesday
Maharashtra Police has registered a case against unidentified persons after they allegedly stole parts of power transformers belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Wednesday. The accused conducted the theft in two separate incidents in Thane, and collectively it amounts to a value of ₹3 lakh.
