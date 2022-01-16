OPEN APP
Maharashtra: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from UAE exempted from quarantine
International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, BMC said in a notification on Sunday.

The authorities had on December 29 had it mandatory for those arriving from United Arab Emirates (USE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and on-arrival RT-PCR test.

More details are being added.

