Maharashtra: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from UAE exempted from quarantine

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST Livemint

  • These international passengers have also been exempted from RT-PCR on arrival

International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, BMC said in a notification on Sunday.

The authorities had on December 29 had it mandatory for those arriving from United Arab Emirates (USE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and on-arrival RT-PCR test.

More details are being added.

