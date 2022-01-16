Maharashtra: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from UAE exempted from quarantine

Maharashtra: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from UAE exempted from quarantine1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
- These international passengers have also been exempted from RT-PCR on arrival
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, BMC said in a notification on Sunday.
International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, BMC said in a notification on Sunday.
The authorities had on December 29 had it mandatory for those arriving from United Arab Emirates (USE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and on-arrival RT-PCR test.
The authorities had on December 29 had it mandatory for those arriving from United Arab Emirates (USE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and on-arrival RT-PCR test.
More details are being added.
More details are being added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!