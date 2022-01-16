Maharashtra: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from UAE exempted from quarantine

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, BMC said in a notification on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, BMC said in a notification on Sunday.

The authorities had on December 29 had it mandatory for those arriving from United Arab Emirates (USE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and on-arrival RT-PCR test. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The authorities had on December 29 had it mandatory for those arriving from United Arab Emirates (USE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and on-arrival RT-PCR test.

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}