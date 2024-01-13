Maharashtra Pench Tiger Reserve becomes India's first Dark Sky Park. All you need to know
The Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has been designated as India's first Dark Sky Park and the fifth in Asia, protecting the night sky and preventing light pollution.
The Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra has been marked as India's first Dark Sky Park and the fifth such park in Asia for protecting the night sky and preventing light pollution, making the facility ideal for astronomy enthusiasts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message