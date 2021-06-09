Maharashtra: People can take Aadhaar-based learner’s licence test from home

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued two directives to the state's 50 RTOs, one of which allows people to obtain a learner's licence by sitting for a test from home using an Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism, news agency PTI reported.

In March, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had released a notification allowing certain services to be availed completely online via Aadhar authentication, including driving licence and Certificate of Registration.

"Annually, Maharashtra's transport department issues around 20 lakh learner's licences and an equal number of cars and bikes in the non-transport category are registered in the state. Necessary changes were made by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi 4.0 systems used for vehicle registration and driving licence issuance across the country," an official said, PTI reported.

Driving licence: How to apply for learner’s licence test from home in Maharashtra

1) As per the state government directive, those requiring a learner's licence will need to provide their Aadhaar card number before giving an online test sitting at home.

2) One can apply for a learner's licence test, in which he or she must answer rightly at least 60 per cent of questions.

3) Those who clear the test can then print a learner's licence on their own.

This means people will no longer need to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for services such as vehicle registration, learner's permit, renewal of driver's license, duplicate RC and more.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.