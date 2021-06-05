Mumbai will fall under level 3 of Maharashtra government's break the chain order, the city's civic body informed on Saturday. The announcement comes the day after the state government released a detailed five-level plan to initiate the unlock process across Maharashtra as the Covid-19 situation improves.

For "Level 3", the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%. As per the orders, offices and restaurants in these regions will operate with 50% capacity. However, markets and malls will continue to remain shut.

In a late night announcement on Friday regarding the unlocking process in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office informed that some curbs will be eased based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts and cities.

Following the announcement, on Saturday afternoon, the Mumbai civic body informed that Mumbai will fall under level 3 in the unlocking process.

BMC tweeted, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chah informs that Mumbai shall fall under level 3, as per BreakTheChain orders by the State Government.

Here is what will be allowed in the cities and district in the level 3:

India's financial capital that will fall under the level 3 will see some restrictions being eased from Monday as the COVID-situation in continues to improve in the city.

As per the orders, essential shops can remain open till 4 pm, while non-essential shops can remain open till 4 pm only on weekdays.

Malls and multiplexes will remain shut and restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays.

The facility of parcel, takeaway and home delivery of food will continue. Local trains will be restricted for medical and essential staff.

Offices can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Film and TV shootings will take place in bio-bubble with no movement outside after 5 pm.

Only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony, while only 20 people can attend a funeral.

Social and political gatherings will be conducted with 50 per cent capacity.

Here is how the state has planned the unlocking process

Level 1: In the first category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of five per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, will open up completely.

Essential and non-essential shops, malls, theatres, auditoriums, restaurants, private offices, public places, sports establishments can operate in regular timings. Film shootings, social and political gatherings can resume at such places.

Manufacturing, agriculture and economic activities will be allowed.

There will be no curfew or prohibitory orders and no e-pass will be required for travelling. E-pass will be required only for people who are travelling to cities or districts which come under the fifth category.

Level 2: In the second category, cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to open as per the regular timings, but malls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums and restaurants will function at 50 per cent capacity, it said.

There will be a restricted entry in local trains and it will be allowed for those working in medical and essential services only.

Public places and private offices can be opened. Social and political gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity. Curfew orders will remain in place.

Gyms, salons, beauty centres can open with 50 per cent capacity.

Level 3: Easing of curbs under the third category will be applicable for the places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. As per the Mumbai civic body, Mumbai will fall under this category.

Level 4: The fourth category is for the places where the positivity rate is 10 to 20 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent.

Essential shops there will be open till 4 pm. Only food parcels and takeaways will be allowed and local trains will be restricted for medical and few essential staff only.

Public places will be opened, but they will be shut on the weekends.

Level 5: In the fifth category, where the positivity rate is more than 20 per cent and the oxygen bed capacity is more than 75 per cent, only essential shops will remain open till 4 pm and the office attendance will be 15 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

