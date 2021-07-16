Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Pilot dead, co-pilot injured in chopper crash in Jalgaon

Maharashtra: Pilot dead, co-pilot injured in chopper crash in Jalgaon

Locals gather near the site after a helicopter crashed in the Jalgaon district, Friday.
1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to share an update about the Jalgaon chopper crash incident

One person died and another was injured as a helicopter crashed today evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra. Following the crash, police teams reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

According to the police officials, locals are also assisting the security personnel in rescue operations.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area, which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15 pm.

"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," he said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, an official told news agency PTI.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to share an update about the chopper crash incident.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site," tweeted Scindia.

He further added: "Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery."

