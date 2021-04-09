States continued to restrict public activity to contain the pandemic even as Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope warned that a full lockdown could be imposed in the state if the new cases overwhelmed hospitals.

Maharashtra government officials said that the state was considering extending the weekend lockdown beyond Monday.

“We would need a complete lockdown for 15 days to three weeks even though I am not in favour of that immediately. If hospitals are overwhelmed and if there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients, then such a step can be taken," Tope told a television channel.

He, however, expressed hope the state would be able to tame the surge without imposing stricter curbs. Tope also admitted that the “chalta hai" (laid-back) attitude had crept in after the government flattened the infection curve. Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state’s caseload to 3.23 million.

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun and close all educational institutions in the state till the end of this month. However, the classes would continue in online mode.

Bihar also decided to close all educational institutions till 18 April, and all business establishments by 7pm. Bihar also asked restaurants to operate at 25% capacity and offices with one-third staff.

The Delhi government on Friday announced all schools will remain closed till further orders even though online classes would continue. “Due to increasing cases of covid-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh decided to shut all educational institutions till 21 April.

