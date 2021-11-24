The Central Railway today announced to revert platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The changes will be effective from 25 November.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," according to a Central Railway notification.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it said.

In light of the falling Covid cases, Indian Railways has recently decided to resume serving cooked food in trains, which was discontinued in the first place due to virus restrictions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.