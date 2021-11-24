Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Central Railway reverts platform ticket price to 10 at CSMT, other stations

Maharashtra: Central Railway reverts platform ticket price to 10 at CSMT, other stations

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The changes to platform ticket prices will be effective from 25 November.

The Central Railway today announced to revert platform ticket price from 50 to 10 at Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The changes will be effective from 25 November.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from 50 to 10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," according to a Central Railway notification.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it said.

In light of the falling Covid cases, Indian Railways has recently decided to resume serving cooked food in trains, which was discontinued in the first place due to virus restrictions.

