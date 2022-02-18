Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates 2 new railway lines between Thane and Diva

“The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the cost of ₹620 crore and feature 1.4-kilometer-long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train traffic with suburban train traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}