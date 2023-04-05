Maharashtra Police nabs suspect in Kerala train fire incident from Ratnagiri

A suspect in the Kozhikode train fire incident has been nabbed by the Maharashtra Police.
As per the police, the suspect had poured petrol on a passenger and set fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathoor in Kozhikode district in which three people lost their lives. The suspect has been identified as Shahrukh Saifi.
“A joint team of Central Intelligence & Maharashtra ATS has nabbed the absconding accused in the Kozhikode train fire incident from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. A team of Kerala police has also reached Ratnagiri and the accused will be handed over to them soon," ANI has quoted Maharashtra ATS.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked the Maharashtra Police who nabbed the suspect Saifi.
In a video message, he said, “I thanked the government of Maharashtra, their police, RPF and all the people connected with this including NIA who have been able to very quickly apprehended this person."
Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station, hours after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger and injured eight others on board an express train. The incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm.
On 4 April, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police had intensified its probe into an incident of arson aboard an express train in Kozhikode district and was verifying information received about the suspect in the case, police told PTI.
Police had believed they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire. Senior officials of the Kerala police, RPF and others had held a high-level meeting and charted a course of action.
Earlier, the SIT formed by the Kerala Police conducted a forensic examination inside the coaches and collected evidence. Police had released a computer-generated sketch of the person, who was suspected to have poured petrol on passengers inside the compartment and set them on fire.
