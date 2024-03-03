Maharashtra: Police officer arrested for links to 42 kg of drug seizure in Pune
In a Major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the MD Drug seizure at Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune, Police arrested a Police Sub inspector for his alleged involvement in the drug racket in the local area.
A police sub-inspector has been arrested in connection with a major drug seizure in Pune, Maharashtra. The arrest comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the recovery of 42 kilograms of the banned drug MD (mephedrone) worth approximately 42 crore rupees, according to a report by ANI.