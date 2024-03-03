Maharashtra: Police officer arrested for links to 42 kg of drug seizure in Pune

In a Major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the MD Drug seizure at Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune, Police arrested a Police Sub inspector for his alleged involvement in the drug racket in the local area.

A police sub-inspector has been arrested in connection with a major drug seizure in Pune, Maharashtra. The arrest comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the recovery of 42 kilograms of the banned drug MD (mephedrone) worth approximately 42 crore rupees, according to a report by ANI.

According to Police Inspector Vaibhav Shingare of Pimpri Chinchwad City Police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a drug peddler named Namami Jha on Friday and confiscated the substantial amount of MD. During the subsequent investigation, officials uncovered the involvement of a sub-inspector stationed at the Nigdi police station.

Following a search, authorities recovered an additional 2.32 kilograms of mephedrone from the accused officer, identified as Vikas Shelke. Shelke and Jha are currently the two individuals arrested in the case. A case has been registered at the Sangvi police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation ongoing.

This incident highlights the complex and often intertwined nature of the fight against illegal drugs. The arrest of a law enforcement official allegedly involved in the drug trade underscores the importance of robust internal controls and vigilance within police forces.

The investigation is expected to continue, potentially leading to further arrests or the uncovering of a larger network.

(With Inputs from ANI)

