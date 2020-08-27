Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra Police reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
BMC medical staff conducting rapid antigen test of Mumbai police

Maharashtra Police reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST ANI

  • Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths on Wednesday
  • The state police have reported a total of 14,295 total cases

MUMBAI : A total of 106 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while two succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police.

A total of 106 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while two succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police.

The state police have reported a total of 14,295 total cases, including 2,604 active cases and 11,545 recoveries.

The state police have reported a total of 14,295 total cases, including 2,604 active cases and 11,545 recoveries.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 146 police personnel.

Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department. The total count of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 7,18,711, including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

