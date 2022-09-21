Maharashtra govt increases state police's casual leave to 20 days a year

The state has decided to increase the number of casual leaves from 12 days to 20 days a year for police officials ranking from police constables to police inspectors
The Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government has decided to grant a total of 20 days casual leaves for the Maharashtra police every year. The state has decided to increase the number of casual leaves from 12 days to 20 days a year for police officials ranking from police constables to police inspectors, news agency ANI reported.
It is to be noted that the state of Maharashtra has the highest strength actual of Civil Police 1,65,740 accounting for 13.5% of the total civil police in the country. The largest police division in the country has around 36 district police units in the state.
The Maharashtra government has also issued an order detailing the procedure for the withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Except for the matters where government officials or frontline workers were assaulted or damage to property exceeded ₹50,000, all cases registered under IPC section 188 (defying lawfully promulgated order of public servant) can be withdrawn, said a Government Resolution (GR).
The decision was taken as those facing such cases, typically filed for allegedly violating various pandemic-related norms, were facing hardship, it said. Such offences under section 188 of the IPC should be either alone or filed along with the Pandemic Act, Disaster Management Act or certain sections of Maharashtra Police Act, the GR said.
Such cases should not relate to attacks on government or frontline workers and damage to private or government property exceeding ₹50,000. There will be committees in every district and police commissionerate to examine the cases and recommend withdrawal. The cases should have been registered between March 21,2020, to March 31,2022.
Cases filed against sitting and former legislators cannot be withdrawn without due permission from the High Court, the GR said.