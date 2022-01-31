Social activist Anna Hazare has expressed disappointment with the Maharashtra government over the recent implementation of the policy on sales of wine. Hazare said, the government must take steps against de-addition, but it is disappointing that the state government is looking for financial benefits which would result in liquor addition.

"Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets is unfortunate. It's the duty of the government to work towards de-addiction, but I'm saddened to see that it is taking decisions, for financial benefits, that would result in liquor addiction," Anna Hazare told ANI news agency.

Last week, Maharashtra Government allowed the sales of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. According to the state's cabinet, the decision was taken to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the "shelf-in-shop" method will be adopted in supermarkets and walk-in-stores which have an area of 100 sq mt or more and which are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act. But the supermarkets which are near places of worship or educational institutions can not sell wine. Further, wine sales will not be allowed in the districts where prohibition is in force. The state's supermarkets will have to pay a fee of ₹5,000 for selling wine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.