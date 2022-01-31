Maharashtra' policy on wine sales will lead to liquor addiction: Anna Hazare

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the "shelf-in-shop" method will be adopted in supermarkets and walk-in-stores which have an area of 100 sq mt or more and which are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act. But the supermarkets which are near places of worship or educational institutions can not sell wine. Further, wine sales will not be allowed in the districts where prohibition is in force. The state's supermarkets will have to pay a fee of ₹5,000 for selling wine.