Maharashtra political crisis: 10 latest news updates that you should be aware of
As Maharashtra political crisis gets more intense, here are 10 latest news updates that you should be aware of.
Sanjay Raut stated on Sunday that the Eknath Shinde-led group of renegade MLAs shouldn't use the Shiv Sena's name to urge voters to cast ballots. The Maharashtra Shiv Sena further stated that in order to get support, dissident MLAs could instead use the names of their fathers.
Security personnel have been stationed outside the office of Samadhan Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son, amid the continuing political unrest in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena members protested against dissident Shiv Sena MLAs earlier today in Pune, Maharashtra, by holding a "joote maro andolan."
On Sunday, a group of Shiv Sena members demonstrated against the ongoing political unrest in Maharashtra and called for a thorough investigation into the BJP's alleged involvement in "horse-trading" to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government.
Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika, two ministers from Assam, met with the dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and several Maharashtra MLAs at a posh hotel in Guwahati on Sunday, according to sources. Assam's Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Singhal has met with the rebels three times in the past two days.
Aditya Thackeray claims that while Assamese flood victims are left to fend for themselves, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's side receives ₹9 lakh per day in funding. He emphasised the fact that the opposition is now backing a faction that is defecting from the ruling party for the first time. He said that some MLAs had been "forcefully" transported to Guwahati.
In Thane, supporters of dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde defaced posters of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid growing political unrest in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena members in Pune, Maharashtra, organised a "joote maro andolan" to protest breakaway Shiv Sena MLAs.
Supporters of party leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray organised protests against the dissident politicians in some areas of Pune and Mumbai amid the continuing political crisis in Maharashtra caused by a mutiny by senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and others. Sena members and local officials held "jode maro" (shoe-hitting) demonstrations and sang anti-rebel chants outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud, under the direction of Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude.
At least 15 dissident Shiv Sena MLAs now have Y-plus security protection provided by CRPF commandos, according to officials. Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, and ten other people received security coverage. They said that because the security net includes house protection teams, their families who live in Maharashtra will also be protected.
Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, racked by rebellion in main constituent Shiv Sena, will last "two to three days". Speaking at the inaugural function of an agriculture department building here in the presence of state NCP minister Rajesh Tope, the BJP leader said the MVA should complete remaining development works at the earliest as "we (BJP) will be in opposition only for two to three days".
Aaditya Thackeray has stated that the route from the Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state assembly complex in this region, passes through Worli as a subliminal message to the Shiv Sena rebels currently camped in Guwahati. Aaditya Thackeray is the assembly representative for Worli, a longtime Shiv Sena stronghold in Mumbai. The 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena Chief Minister and President Uddhav Thackeray declared in a speech to party members on Saturday night that the party had no place for "traitors."
(With agency inputs)
