Maharashtra political crisis: 10 latest news updates

Lakhs spent on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs amid flood situation: Aditya Thackeray

Aditya Thackeray claims that while Assamese flood victims are left to fend for themselves, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's side receives ₹9 lakh per day in funding. He emphasised the fact that the opposition is now backing a faction that is defecting from the ruling party for the first time. He said that some MLAs had been "forcefully" transported to Guwahati.