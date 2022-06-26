A majority of party MLAs have sided with rebel party minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping at Assam's Guwahati, a BJP-ruled state
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have "monstrous ambitions", said minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, asserting that even if all the party legislators turn into dissidents, victory will always be of the party.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have "monstrous ambitions", said minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, asserting that even if all the party legislators turn into dissidents, victory will always be of the party.
"When these MLAs come to the state assembly, they should have the guts to see in our eyes and tell us what we have not done for them. The ambitions of these people are monstrous," the minister for environment and tourism said while addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai for the second consecutive day.
"When these MLAs come to the state assembly, they should have the guts to see in our eyes and tell us what we have not done for them. The ambitions of these people are monstrous," the minister for environment and tourism said while addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai for the second consecutive day.
He also said that the doors of the state and party are closed for the rebel MLAs and Shiv Sena has no place for “traitors".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also said that the doors of the state and party are closed for the rebel MLAs and Shiv Sena has no place for “traitors".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Contest elections again, we will ensure you are defeated," the 30-year-old son of Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
"Contest elections again, we will ensure you are defeated," the 30-year-old son of Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Aaditya gave a subtle warning to the party rebels, saying that the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, goes via Worli.
Aaditya gave a subtle warning to the party rebels, saying that the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, goes via Worli.
Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The road from the airport to the Vidhan Bhavan passes via Worli. It's good that the rebels left (Shiv Sena). There is no room for traitors in the party," he said.
"The road from the airport to the Vidhan Bhavan passes via Worli. It's good that the rebels left (Shiv Sena). There is no room for traitors in the party," he said.
Without naming the BJP, Aadtiya said he felt ashamed that a party, which is in power at the Centre and Assam, have taken the MLAs from another ruling party from a different state and kept them in the northeastern state that is reeling under floods.
Without naming the BJP, Aadtiya said he felt ashamed that a party, which is in power at the Centre and Assam, have taken the MLAs from another ruling party from a different state and kept them in the northeastern state that is reeling under floods.
The rebels were taken to Guwahati as "prisoners" and about 12 to 14 MLAs are still in touch with us, Thackeray said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rebels were taken to Guwahati as "prisoners" and about 12 to 14 MLAs are still in touch with us, Thackeray said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"There was a lot of respect for Eknath Shinde in Shiv Sena. Only in May, he had been asked whether he wants to become the chief minister. I pity him, I am not angry. He could have rebelled in Thane or Mumbai and spelt out his ambitions instead of running away to Surat and then to Guwahati," Thackeray said.
"There was a lot of respect for Eknath Shinde in Shiv Sena. Only in May, he had been asked whether he wants to become the chief minister. I pity him, I am not angry. He could have rebelled in Thane or Mumbai and spelt out his ambitions instead of running away to Surat and then to Guwahati," Thackeray said.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also addressed the party cadre and said the present crisis was an opportunity to resurrect Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also addressed the party cadre and said the present crisis was an opportunity to resurrect Shiv Sena.
"We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust. These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead. Forty bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem," Raut said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust. These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead. Forty bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem," Raut said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This comes even as a majority of party MLAs have sided with rebel party minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping at Assam's Guwahati, a BJP-ruled state.
This comes even as a majority of party MLAs have sided with rebel party minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping at Assam's Guwahati, a BJP-ruled state.
The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House.
The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House.
Shinde and his group have claimed that they are the "real Shiv Sena". The dissidents have named their group "Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shinde and his group have claimed that they are the "real Shiv Sena". The dissidents have named their group "Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of 27 June to the complaints seeking their disqualification.
The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of 27 June to the complaints seeking their disqualification.
Meanwhile, the power tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde became intense on Sunday with Sena leaders, led by Sanjay Raut, launching an acerbic attack on the rebels while NCP chief Sharad Pawar held closed-door meetings with MVA leaders.
Meanwhile, the power tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde became intense on Sunday with Sena leaders, led by Sanjay Raut, launching an acerbic attack on the rebels while NCP chief Sharad Pawar held closed-door meetings with MVA leaders.
Sharad Pawar met leaders of NCP, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, and Shiv Sena's Anil Parab and Anil Desai to discuss the political fallout of the six-day-old rebellion.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sharad Pawar met leaders of NCP, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, and Shiv Sena's Anil Parab and Anil Desai to discuss the political fallout of the six-day-old rebellion.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the second day in a row, Shiv Sena cadres staged protests against the dissidents in various parts of the state, including Mumbai and Pune.
On the second day in a row, Shiv Sena cadres staged protests against the dissidents in various parts of the state, including Mumbai and Pune.