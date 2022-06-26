Maharashtra political crisis: Guwahati hotel where rebels are staying stops all new bookings2 min read . 10:16 PM IST
The dissident leaders, led by Eknath Shinde, have been in Guwahati since 22 June
The dissident leaders, led by Eknath Shinde, have been in Guwahati since 22 June
Luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Assam Guwahati, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been camping, has closed all new bookings till 30 June, reported news agency PTI.
Luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Assam Guwahati, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been camping, has closed all new bookings till 30 June, reported news agency PTI.
The website of the five-star property has stopped taking new requests.
The website of the five-star property has stopped taking new requests.
"There are no available rooms for these dates. We recommend changing dates or selecting a different rate type when available," the website said when booking was attempted.
"There are no available rooms for these dates. We recommend changing dates or selecting a different rate type when available," the website said when booking was attempted.
Reservation is, however, being allowed from 1 July on the website.
Reservation is, however, being allowed from 1 July on the website.
A senior official from the hotel has said that the hotel is “booked to capacity".
A senior official from the hotel has said that the hotel is “booked to capacity".
A Guwahati police official has also confirmed as saying that no new guest is being allowed to enter the complex.
A Guwahati police official has also confirmed as saying that no new guest is being allowed to enter the complex.
"Only airline staffers are allowed to come in and go as they have an agreement with the hotel," the official said.
"Only airline staffers are allowed to come in and go as they have an agreement with the hotel," the official said.
Policemen, under the supervision of senior officers, were checking every guest coming into Radisson Blu. They returned general visitors in most cases.
Policemen, under the supervision of senior officers, were checking every guest coming into Radisson Blu. They returned general visitors in most cases.
Apart from personnel from nearby Jalukbari Police Station, paramilitary forces and dozens of jawans from reserve battalions and commando units of the Assam Police were keeping a strict vigil on the hotel, which is around 15 km from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.
Apart from personnel from nearby Jalukbari Police Station, paramilitary forces and dozens of jawans from reserve battalions and commando units of the Assam Police were keeping a strict vigil on the hotel, which is around 15 km from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.
It is learnt that around 70 rooms have been booked for the Maharashtra MLAs and their associates. The hotel has closed the restaurants, banquets and other facilities for other non-resident guests.
It is learnt that around 70 rooms have been booked for the Maharashtra MLAs and their associates. The hotel has closed the restaurants, banquets and other facilities for other non-resident guests.
This comes as the dissident leaders, led by Eknath Shinde, have been in Guwahati since 22 June.
This comes as the dissident leaders, led by Eknath Shinde, have been in Guwahati since 22 June.
Rebels coming back to Mumbai?
Rebels coming back to Mumbai?
An official said on Sunday that Mumbai police have no information on when the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will arrive in the metropolis from Guwahati. However, preparations, including alerting airports, are underway.
An official said on Sunday that Mumbai police have no information on when the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will arrive in the metropolis from Guwahati. However, preparations, including alerting airports, are underway.
"We have alerted airports and have deployed personnel (bandobast). We have no idea, however, on when these MLAs will arrive here. The MLAs have asked the hotel management there (Guwahati) to extend their stay till 28 June," the official said.
"We have alerted airports and have deployed personnel (bandobast). We have no idea, however, on when these MLAs will arrive here. The MLAs have asked the hotel management there (Guwahati) to extend their stay till 28 June," the official said.
Meanwhile, Sena workers loyal to Thackeray held rallies and protests in several parts the state. They organised a motorcycle rally from the office of party mouthpiece 'Saamana' in Prabhadevi to Dadar, while the effigy of Yavatmal MLA Sanjay Rathod was burnt.
Meanwhile, Sena workers loyal to Thackeray held rallies and protests in several parts the state. They organised a motorcycle rally from the office of party mouthpiece 'Saamana' in Prabhadevi to Dadar, while the effigy of Yavatmal MLA Sanjay Rathod was burnt.
Eknath Shinde moves SC
Eknath Shinde moves SC
Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against rebel MLAs.
Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against rebel MLAs.
The plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Shinde.
The plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Shinde.
The petitioner, Shinde has sought to issue direction to Deputy Speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition under Rule 6 of MLA Defection Rules seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs and also not to take any action on the same until the resolution for removal of the Deputy Speaker is decided.
The petitioner, Shinde has sought to issue direction to Deputy Speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition under Rule 6 of MLA Defection Rules seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs and also not to take any action on the same until the resolution for removal of the Deputy Speaker is decided.