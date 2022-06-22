Maharashtra political crisis | Here are 10 points you need to know

Maharashtra political crisis | Here are 10 points you need to know4 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 07:34 AM IST
This comes after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday.