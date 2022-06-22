Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Maharashtra cabinet meeting scheduled at 1 pm

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, with 33 party MLAs and seven independent MLAs, who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat have left Surat International Airport and reached Assam's Guwahati. As per ANI report, a group of Maharashtra MLAs arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.
This comes after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday.
22 Jun 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Shiv Sena MLAs signing a document in Surat hotel last night: check video here
Visuals from 21 June inside a hotel in Surat where Shiv Sena MLAs seen signing a document.
22 Jun 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Congress deputes Kamal Nath as observer for Maharashtra amid political developments
The Congress on Tuesday had deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state to end the crisis.
When Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the crisis in MVA, he termed the turmoil "an internal matter of the Sena". Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.
22 Jun 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Visuals of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde seen with party MLAs at a Surat hotel on June 21
Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde seen with party MLAs at a Surat hotel, yesterday, June 21. Shinde claims that at least 40 MLAs who are camping in Guwahati, Assam.
22 Jun 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati
Before the arrival of Maharashtra MLAs at Guwahati airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, today morning. The MLAs are staying at this hotel.
22 Jun 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Maharashtra cabinet meeting
The Maharashtra government will hold a cabinet meeting today at 1 pm amid the ongoing political turmoil, news agency ANI reported.
22 Jun 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA
The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport. "I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program," Borgohain said. Earlier while speaking to media persons before leaving from Surat, Shinde said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. "We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further," he said.
22 Jun 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Rebel Sena MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with with 33 party MLAs and seven independent MLAs, who were staying at Le Meridien hotel left Surat International Airport and have reached Assam's Guwahati. "A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after arriving in Guwahati, Assam. As per ANI report, a group of Maharashtra MLAs arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.