Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly has issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Assam's Guwahati
Even as rebel MLAs led by Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde camping in hotel Radisson Blu in Assam's Guwahati announced that their faction will henceforth be called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', a constitutional expert has talked to news agency ANI on the disqualification of the formerly Shiv Sena party members.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Maharashtra's capital city and heightened security outside the residence of Eknath Shinde, after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of some rebel MLAs.
Shrihari Aney is the former Advocate General of Maharashtra and Constitutional Expert. He informed that the disqualification of MLAs will be based on a legal argument.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that he had "suspected" the rebellion and revealed that Eknath Shinde who turned rebel, had raised the issue in front of him of the MLAs willing to go with the BJP. Adding further, Thackeray said that such a question "does not even arise."
"Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today," he said.
The Shiv Sena has sought the disqualification of 12 legislators in the wake of the rebellion led by disgruntled leader Eknath Shinde leading to a survival crisis of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.
The other rebel MLAs named in the list are Sanjay Shirsat, Sandipan Bhumre, Tanaji Sawant, Bharat Gogawale, Abdul Sattar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Prakash Surve, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinnikar and Mahesh Shinde.
The Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly has issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Assam's Guwahati, reported news agency ANI. The rebels have ben given till 27 June to file their replies.
Aney said that the Deputy Speaker will have to grant them (rebel MLAs and Shiv Sena) a hearing before deciding on the disqualification of MLAs.
Aney further explained that the constitutional machinery has not been disrupted in the state of Maharashtra yet. If such a situation arises, the Governor of the state can get involved. Till then the deputy speakers will function as the court between the Shiv Sena group and the rebel MLAs from Guwahati.
Explaining the grievousness of the situation, Aney said that this case will not get over in the legislature itself, ‘it will go to the Judiciary’.
“Such matters are brought to the High Court or Supreme Court on a special basis. A judicial review is demanded by the aggrieved in the court"' he added.
There have been reports of Shiv Sainiks allegedly ransacking the offices of rebel legislators. Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune on Saturday. Sawant is one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.
