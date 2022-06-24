Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: MLAs in Shinde camp may rise to 50

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse, MLA Sanjay Rathod and MLC Ravindra Phatak with Eknath Shinde, at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, on Thursday. 
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM ISTLivemint

  • Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has hit back at the Shiv Sena after the party on Thursday wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Amid the continuing turf war within Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Shinde faction also said that Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party.

24 Jun 2022, 09:22 AM IST Congress, NCP trying to eliminate Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena politically from Maharashtra and the MLAs made several attempts to inform Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the malafide intentions of alliance partners.

24 Jun 2022, 09:12 AM IST Can't scare us: Eknath Shinde after Sena demands disqualification of rebel MLAs

Eknath Shinde has hit back at the Shiv Sena after the party on Thursday wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs. Taking to Twitter, Shinde wrote, "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats."

"We know your ways and the law too! According to Schedule 10 of the Constitution, the whip is used for assembly work, not for meetings," he further said in a tweet.

1
24 Jun 2022, 09:09 AM IST Number of MLAs in Shinde camp may rise to 50 today

“The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today," news agency ANI reported quoting its sources.

