Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: MLAs in Shinde camp may rise to 50

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena politically from Maharashtra and the MLAs made several attempts to inform Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the malafide intentions of alliance partners.

Can't scare us: Eknath Shinde after Sena demands disqualification of rebel MLAs

Eknath Shinde has hit back at the Shiv Sena after the party on Thursday wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs. Taking to Twitter, Shinde wrote, "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats."

"We know your ways and the law too! According to Schedule 10 of the Constitution, the whip is used for assembly work, not for meetings," he further said in a tweet.