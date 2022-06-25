Maharashtra political crisis: ‘People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening’, Raut informed
The Maharashtra political crisis intensified on Saturday after sixteen MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp were served with a disqualification notice from the Deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The rebel MLAs including Shinde himself, has been given time till Monday 27 June to file a reply for the same.
After a key meeting with the Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut made some key announcements regarding the rebel MLAs.
“We've passed 6 resolutions and have decided Shiv Sena will follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and won't compromise with ideology of a united Maharashtra," Raut said.
Here are ten big updates to the story you should know now
1. “CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father. Mahavikas Aghadi is united," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said after key party meet on Saturday
2. "People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership", said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
3."We'll take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics. Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name" Sanjay Raut informed. The rebel MLAs, earlier in the day, declared that their faction would be called ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. To this Uddhav Thackeray has said that the rebel should not be using Balasaheb's name
4. Sanjay Raut further informed that strict action would be taken against those who have betrayed the party. “CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left" Raut added
5. Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs on Friday, 16 of whom, including Eknath Shinde have been served disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of Maharastra Assembly
6. The rebel MLAs who are camping in hotel Radisson Blu, Guwahati, Assam, also started a meeting in the presence of Eknath Shinde
7. The rebel MLAs, earlier in the day, declared that their faction would be called ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. To this Udhdhav Thackeray has said that the rebel faction should not be using Balasaheb's name
8. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkarhas informed that they are still part of the Shiv Sena party. He also stated that they have just separated their faction. “We are still in Shiv Sena, there's misunderstanding that we've left the party. We've just separated our faction. We've 2-3rd majority to follow the path we wanted. Our new leader chosen by majority. They didn't have more than 16-17 MLAs," he added
9. Further Kesarkarhas also said, “Recognition should be given to our faction, if it isn't given, we'll go to court and prove our existence & numbers. We've numbers, but we respect CM Uddhav Thackeray, we won't speak against him. We must follow the path on which we fought Assembly elections"
10.The Mumbai Police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Maharashtra's capital city and heightened security outside the residence of Eknath Shinde, after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of some rebel MLAs.
