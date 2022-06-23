Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra maha drama Live Updates: 3 more Shiv Sena join rebels in Assam. Will Uddhav quit today?

Supporters of Shiv Sena rebel Leader Eknath Shinde holds a banner reads ‘WE Support Eknath Shinde’, in Thane on Wednesday. 
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray moved out of his official residence last night, hours after an emotional appeal and an offer to quit

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: The political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened on Wednesday after rebel party MLAs claimed the support of 46 MLAs. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackrey on Wednesday night vacated his official residence 'Varsha' and said that he was ready to quit as CM, but the rebel MLAs must come and tell him on his face that they did not have the trust in him.

Catch all the live updates here:

23 Jun 2022, 09:15 AM IST Shiv Sena calls Eknath Shinde a ‘traitor’ in its mouthpiece

The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece "Saamana" described Eknath Shinde as a "traitor". The mouthpiece further said that the MLAs who were elected on Shiv Sena tickets have been "caught in the grip of the BJP".

23 Jun 2022, 08:58 AM IST Eknath Shinde continues to be legislative party chief, rebel MLAs write to Maharashtra Governor

A  resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The resolution, adopted on Tuesday, said that Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party in 2019 and continues to be the leader of the Legislative Party. It said Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.

23 Jun 2022, 08:51 AM IST I am ready to resign: Uddhav Thackeray

"If my own people don't want me as Chief Minister, he should walk up to me and say so... I'm ready to resign... I am Balasaheb's son, I am not after a post," Uddhav Thackeray -- who tested positive for Covid -- said in a Facebook address this evening.

23 Jun 2022, 08:51 AM IST Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Assam

Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

