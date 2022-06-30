No floor test today: Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates

30 Jun 2022, 12:05 PM IST
‘No talk with BJP over ministerial posts', says Eknath Shinde
Clearing the air around the distribution of portfolio with the BJP, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that there has been no discussion with the latter, however, adding that the talks will happen soon.
The leader also asked not to believe the ministerial lists and the rumours surrounding them.
"There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," he tweeted.
30 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM IST
High Court terms plea against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as ‘politically induced litigation’
The Bombay High Court has termed as "politically induced litigation" a PIL filed by seven citizens seeking action against dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of the party, and said it would hear the plea if the petitioners deposit ₹one lakh as security.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik also dismissed another public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social worker Hemant Patil seeking registration of an FIR against Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut for "sedition and breach of public peace".
Both the pleas were filed earlier this week. The petition filed by the seven citizens said Shinde and other rebel MLAs had caused political turmoil and instigated internal disorder. The plea also sought a direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to submit a detailed plan of assurance detailing the process of governance in absence of several of its ministers.
30 Jun 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Shiv Sena rebel clan head Eknath Shinde meets other MLAs in Goa
The meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and other MLAs is underway in Goa to discuss the further course of action after the Uddhav Thackeray government crumbled on Wednesday.
The meeting was scheduled to take place this morning before the faction leaves for Mumbai, Deepak Kesarkar told ANI.
Notably, the camp was supposed to return to Mumbai early morning, had there been a Floor Test against the Uddhav government. With the cancellation of the test, the MLAs are likely to depart from Goa after a night layover from Guwahati.
30 Jun 2022, 11:17 AM IST
Congress MLAs in a huddle over political crisis in the state
Congress MLAs will discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra today, meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhavan
30 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM IST
BJP core committee meeting underway at Devendra Fadnavis' residence
A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis where he is joined by Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others.
30 Jun 2022, 10:43 AM IST
Maharashtra Assembly special session postponed, no Floor Test today
Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.
The special Assembly was scheduled today with the only agenda of a Trust Vote against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray Minister who resigned as chief minister late Wednesday evening.
In a circular, Rajendra Bhagwat, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened.
The Floor Test that was convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Shiv Sena. The apex court, however, declined to stay the Floor Test and in its observation said that the floor of the House was the only way to settle these issues of democracy.
30 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM IST
‘Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena,’ says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today claimed, ‘we got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him.’ he further went on to add, "Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work & come to power on our own once again: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
30 Jun 2022, 10:25 AM IST
Eknath Shinde to address rebel Sena MLAs before they leave for Mumbai
30 Jun 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Sanjay Raut sums up Maharashtra loss in a photo
In a tweet captioned, “This is exactly what happened!" Shiv Sena leader posted a cartoon with backstab marks in a clear indication to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who left Uddhav Thackeray's team to support help BJP return to power in Maharashtra
30 Jun 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Fadnavis set to return as Maharashtra Chief Minister
Morning after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister the BJP is likely to hold a series of meetings to deliberate on the formation of government in the state along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Devendra Fadnavis would approach the Governor to stake claim to form the government, which the Shinde faction would back with their 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and other independents.
Last night, a number of MLAs flocked to the residence of former chief minister Fadnavis and exchanged greetings and sweets after the Thackeray government fell.
The BJP has asked all its MLAs to be present in Mumbai. Meanwhile, party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that Eknath Shinde, who led the faction of rebel MLAs and had been staying in Guwahati since June 22, along with Fadnavis will decide the next course of action.