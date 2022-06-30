No floor test today: Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates

Mumbai, India - June 29, 2022: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with other party leaders celebrates after CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns from his post, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in Maharasthra with Uddhav Thackeray resigning as Chief Minister shortly after the Supreme Court declined to stay the floor test called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a special Assembly session on Thursday.