"Rashmi Thackeray has cordial and family relations with the party's leaders and workers. I am not sure if she is calling the wives to ask their husbands to return, but I know for a fact that wives of many rebel MLAs have spoken to Rashmi vaini (sister) asking that their husbands be brought back. Her relations with everyone is beyond politics," she claimed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}