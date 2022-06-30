Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde named new Maharashtra CM. 10 updates

Maharashtra political crisis news: PM Modi's BJP is set to share power with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra after Shinde takes oath as the new chief minister of the state
MUMBAI :After much of a political turmoil, that started right after the Maharashtra Legislative Council election results were declared on 20 June, and lasted for nine days, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde was named as the next Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the BJP central leadership has asked their leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to take over as Deputy CM of the state.
On 29 June, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation as the chief minister to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after being by the Supreme Court of India to face a floor test on 30 June.
The floor test was later cancelled. Further the rebel MLA's have camped in Goa and only Shinde has visited Mumbai to take part int he proceedings. He is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister at 7.30pm at the Raj Bhavan on 30 June.
Here are ten big updates/ points to the Maharashtra political crisis
Earlier Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was speculated to become the next chief minister. However, he clarified that he will not be a part of the Maharashtra government. "I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly," Fadnavis said
PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will share power to govern India’s richest state of Maharashtra, a senior party member said
More than half the legislators of Uddhav Thackeray’s right-wing Shiv Sena have exited his ruling coalition MVA, that included the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, claiming he has deviated from the party and Bal Thackeray's Hindu nationalist ideology after he snapped a three-decade tie with Modi’s BJP
Shinde praised Fadnavis and the Modi government for giving him the opportunity of becoming the CM of the state. "It's their magnanimity. They had a bigger mandate, yet they made me the Chief Minister. Who does that?" he said
Shinde claimed power over the Shiv Sena party and said that the party and BJP are natural allies and the new government will follow a Hindu nationalist ideology and work for the development of the state, Shinde told reporters, claiming he had the support of 50 legislators from his party
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to power earlier in the afternoon
“Members of our party and the seniors in the parties that are supporting us will be given a chance to participate in this government," Fadnavis said. “And there will be an expansion of the cabinet of ministers."
Control of Maharashtra will help PM Modi implement his push to attract foreign investment and revitalize the nation’s manufacturing base.
Maharashtra remains the highest contributor of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) nationally. The state is India’s highest revenue contributor, adding 19% to the country’s goods and services tax collections, according to government estimates. Notably, the state's capital city- Mumbai is home to companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group, India’s two main stock markets, and the country’s film industry
The state of Maharashtra has attracted the major share of India’s foreign direct investment (FDI), that sums up to 28% of the total since October 2019. The state also sends 48 lawmakers to the 545-member lower house of federal parliament, the second highest among states
(With inputs from agencies)
