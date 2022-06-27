Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena. Interestingly, the Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder. Supporters of Eknath Shinde camp and Uddhav Thackeray also held protest yesterday. Meanwhile, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court will hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena. Interestingly, the Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder. Supporters of Eknath Shinde camp and Uddhav Thackeray also held protest yesterday. Meanwhile, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court will hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice today.
How can Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena support someone who has direct connections with Dawood, asks Eknath Shinde
How can Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena support someone who has direct connections with Dawood, asks Eknath Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on 26 June asked how Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena can support someone who has direct connections with Dawood. He took to Twitter and wrote, "How can Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray‘s Shiv Sena support someone who has direct connections with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out bomb blasts in Mumbai? the step that we have taken is to protest against this... we don’t care even if this takes us all to the brink of death." "Even if we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny," he added.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on 26 June asked how Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena can support someone who has direct connections with Dawood. He took to Twitter and wrote, "How can Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray‘s Shiv Sena support someone who has direct connections with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out bomb blasts in Mumbai? the step that we have taken is to protest against this... we don’t care even if this takes us all to the brink of death." "Even if we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny," he added.
SC to hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SC to hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The vacation bench of the Supreme Court will hear rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde's plea against Shiv Sena's disqualification notice on Monday, PTI had reported.
Here's are the important updates to the story you should know now:
Here's are the important updates to the story you should know now:
1. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting the adequate provision of Central security forces in the state against the backdrop of shivsainiks vandalising offices of rebel MLAs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting the adequate provision of Central security forces in the state against the backdrop of shivsainiks vandalising offices of rebel MLAs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the vacation bench of the apex court will hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice on Monday.
2. Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the vacation bench of the apex court will hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice on Monday.
3. Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents. "It (rebellion) is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing. I have not seen such instability in the state in my 40-year career," Khadse said.
3. Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents. "It (rebellion) is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing. I have not seen such instability in the state in my 40-year career," Khadse said.
4. Former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is now in the Eknath Shinde camp, said MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. In an exclusive interview to ANI today over the phone, Kesarkar said, "MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. We will not go with the MVA government."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4. Former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is now in the Eknath Shinde camp, said MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. In an exclusive interview to ANI today over the phone, Kesarkar said, "MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. We will not go with the MVA government."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5. Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that over a month ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked party leader Eknath Shinde whether he wants to become the chief minister, although the latter had sidestepped the issue then. "On May 20, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Eknath Shinde to 'Varsha' (CM's official residence) and asked whether he wants to become the chief minister. However, he had sidestepped the issue then. But a month later, on June 20, whatever had to happen, happened," Aaditya said while referring to Shinde's rebellion.
5. Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that over a month ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked party leader Eknath Shinde whether he wants to become the chief minister, although the latter had sidestepped the issue then. "On May 20, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Eknath Shinde to 'Varsha' (CM's official residence) and asked whether he wants to become the chief minister. However, he had sidestepped the issue then. But a month later, on June 20, whatever had to happen, happened," Aaditya said while referring to Shinde's rebellion.
6. Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, ANI has reported citing sources. The names of the 15 MLAs are Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, Sandipan Bhumare.
6. Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, ANI has reported citing sources. The names of the 15 MLAs are Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, Sandipan Bhumare.