The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena. Interestingly, the Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder. Supporters of Eknath Shinde camp and Uddhav Thackeray also held protest yesterday. Meanwhile, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court will hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice today.

