Maharashtra political crisis explained in 10 points

A probability of the Maharashtra government falling has arisen after the ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi's top minister Eknath Shinde became ‘unreachable’ and was later reportedly located at Meridian hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat
A probability of the Maharashtra government falling has arisen after the ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi's top minister Eknath Shinde became ‘unreachable’ and was later reportedly located at Meridian hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat.
News agency ANI reported that the Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader. Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader, according to reports.
According to reports Shinde is not alone there. He is accompanied by twenty one other ministers thereby posing a threat to the Uddhav Thackeray government.
As the probability of a political crisis in Maharashtra intensifies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that there is no possibility of them joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said that this is the third attempt being made to topple the Maharashtran government. “Cross voting happens in such polls, nothing new in that; will find a solution," Pawar reiterated.
The latest crisioes comes as a flashpoint between Shiv Sena and BJP, who were allies for decades before parting ways.
Eknath Shinde has been unreachable, according to reports. They say the miniser is unreachable. Shinde, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works in Government Of Maharashtra, is reportedly upset and has been camaping with a total of 21 Sena MLAs at a hotel in Surat.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold an urgent meeting with the MLAs of the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Tuesday afternoon.
Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader, Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said expressed confidence in Shinde and called him a “a true Shiv Sainik", he said that the minister “would return without any conditions". Raut also said the spituation was under control and asserted that they were in touch with the MLAs in Gujarat “who were not being allowed to leave".
The sudden crisis comes a day after the legislative council elections were held and the BJP won five seats while the Sena and the NCP won two seats each. The Congress managed to win just one. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has 165 MLAs in the 288-member house, while the BJP has 121 MLAs.
“Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but the BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh," Raut underlined, while speaking to reporters.
The BJP, however, has not yet said it is linked to the crisis. “We're minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations," Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said
Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devedra Fadnavis is in Delhi to meet Amit Shah as crisis brews in the state.
“It is our tradition that we need to go to our national leaders with sweets, after winning an election. Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi," Chandrakant Patil told reporters, speaking about the MLC polls.
Meanwhile, Congress appointed Kamal Nath as the party's Observer to Maharashtra "in wake of recent political developments in the state."
