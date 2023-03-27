Maharashtra political parties find common ground after Rahul Gandhi's 'not Savarkar' jibe3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Despite the difference, all political parties in the state have condemned the remarks of the Congress leader against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
Rahul Gandhi's remark against Savarkar in a press conference post his disqualification from Lok Sabha has intensified the political heat in Maharashtra. Despite the difference, all political parties in the state have condemned the remarks of the Congress leader against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who is treated as a freedom fighter in the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×