Rahul Gandhi's remark against Savarkar in a press conference post his disqualification from Lok Sabha has intensified the political heat in Maharashtra. Despite the difference, all political parties in the state have condemned the remarks of the Congress leader against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who is treated as a freedom fighter in the state.

"My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologize to anyone," Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference when asked about repeated calls by the BJP seeking an apology for his speech in London.

A while after his remark, the Maharashtra unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) started protesting against Rahul Gandhi. On Monday also, Maharashtra BJP MPs protested in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde condemned Rahul Gandhi's remark and said, "Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologize. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this."

The Chief Minister also added that the state government will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state to celebrate his contributions in India's freedom.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray has also condemned the remarks of his ally in the state and said there will be ‘cracks’ in Opposition unity if Rahul Gandhi continues to 'demean' Savarkar.

"Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"The alliance of the Uddhav faction, Congress, and NCP was made to protect democracy and we need to work unitedly. Rahul Gandhi is being provoked deliberately but if we waste time in this, democracy will cease to exist," Thackeray added.

Another popular Opposition leader from Maharashtra Sanjay Raut has also expressed displeasure over the remarks by the Congress leader and said he will speak to Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is walking a tightrope on the issue and during their rule in the state as part of the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) coalition (which included Congress), the issue used to crop up frequently as Rahul Gandhi has a history of making remarks against Savarkar.

The reaction against Rahul Gandhi also came from the family of VD Savarkar with his grandson questioning Gandhi about the evidence that shows Mr. Savarkar apologized.

“Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologize as he isn't Savarkar, I challenge him to show documents that show Mr. Savarkar apologized. On contrary, he has apologized twice to SC. Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing is childish. Using names of patriots to promote politics is deplorable," Ranjit Savarkar told news agency ANI.