Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde condemned Rahul Gandhi's remark and said, "Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologize. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this."