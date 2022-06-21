Maharashtra political turmoil: Congress appoints Kamal Nath as the party's observer2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 03:54 PM IST
- In a notification, the Congress said that the decision was taken in wake of recent political developments
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress on Tuesday appointed Kamal Nath as the party's Observer to the state. In a notification, the Congress party specified that the decision has been taken "in wake of recent political developments in the state." This comes after some Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado.