Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress on Tuesday appointed Kamal Nath as the party's Observer to the state. In a notification, the Congress party specified that the decision has been taken "in wake of recent political developments in the state." This comes after some Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado.

"The Congress president has deputed Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," said an official communication from the Congress. The Congress shares power with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Political tensions intensified for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government after senior Minister Eknath Shinde and over 15 Shiv Sena MLAs have become "unreachable". This comes only a day after the MVA suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested. As per party sources, the development could rattle the MVA as some Sena MLAs are believed to be in touch with Shinde.

3rd attempt to topple the Maharashtra government: Pawar

Confirming the move, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."

Speaking on similar lines, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that this is the third attempt being made to topple the Maharashtra government and further asserted that Thackeray would be able to handle the situation and the MVA government would last its full five-year term. Pawar is expected to meet Thackeray later in the day.

Won't abandon Bal Thackeray's teachings: Shinde

Shinde has been an old Shiv Sena loyalist and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region. However, sources said Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. Amid the political turmoil, Shinde in his first reaction said that he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray and his political mentor Anand Dighe.

(With inputs from agencies)