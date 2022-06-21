Won't abandon Bal Thackeray's teachings: Shinde

Shinde has been an old Shiv Sena loyalist and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region. However, sources said Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. Amid the political turmoil, Shinde in his first reaction said that he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray and his political mentor Anand Dighe.