Maharashtra political updates: Uddhav Thackeray resigns from CM post. 10 points

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night submitted his resignation to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ahead of the floor test. Thackeray had announced his resignation minutes after the Supreme Court allowed floor test in the Maharashtra assembly on Thursday. Thackeray offered prayers at a temple in Mumbai after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM. He was accompanied by sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at the temple.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}