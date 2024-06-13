Maharashtra Politics: Absence of BJP, Shiv Sena leaders raise eyebrows as Sunetra Pawar files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Leaders from both Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) were absent as Sunetra Pawar filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated09:25 PM IST
Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra filed nomination papers as the NCP candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections
Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra filed nomination papers as the NCP candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections

The absence of the Mahayuti alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate have raised eyebrows. 

Interestingly, leaders from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp, another ally in Mahayuti, were also notably absent.

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha after she suffered a defeat in recently held Lok Sabha elections against NCP (SP) leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

Also Read: Maharashtra: ‘Our alliance is here to stay,’ NCP (Ajit Pawar) reacts as RSS mouthpiece says ’BJP reduced brand value’

“Today, along with State President of NCP Sunil Tatkare ji, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal ji, and other esteemed leaders of NCP, I was present to wish Smt. Sunetra Pawar success as she filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha,” said Praful Patel in a post on X.

He further added that the party's core group members have unanimously decided on her candidacy. “With her vast experience in public life and social services, we are confident she will be a strong representative for our party in the Rajya Sabha. Wishing her the best!,” Patel tweeted.

Earlier this week, Ajit Pawar refused to accept a Minister of State position in Narendra Modi 3.0 government for Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel due to his experience, and said the party would wait for a Cabinet berth.

Also Read: ‘Paswan got 5 MPs, yet…': Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar) miffed for being denied a berth in Modi govt 3.0 cabinet?

Whereas, an article in the latest issue of "Organiser" magazine linked to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) said that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP though BJP and split SS (Shiv Sena) had a comfortable majority.

The article also questioned why this an ill-advised step was taken.

"In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference," the article said.

Also Read: Maharashtra News: Will BJP snap ties with Ajit Pawar? Here's what THIS report says

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Congress emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra with 13 seats, followed by 9 each to the BJP and Shiv Sena, followed by 8 to the NCP and 7 to Shiv Sena (Shinde). Whereas, Ajit Pawar's party, which contested four seats, was able to win only one seat. On independent candidate.

The Rajya Sabha vacancies arose as two sitting members – Udayanraje Bhonsle and Piyush Goyal – both from BJP – were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Politics: Absence of BJP, Shiv Sena leaders raise eyebrows as Sunetra Pawar files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue