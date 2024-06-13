Leaders from both Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) were absent as Sunetra Pawar filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls.

The absence of the Mahayuti alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate have raised eyebrows.

Interestingly, leaders from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp, another ally in Mahayuti, were also notably absent.

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha after she suffered a defeat in recently held Lok Sabha elections against NCP (SP) leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

“Today, along with State President of NCP Sunil Tatkare ji, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal ji, and other esteemed leaders of NCP, I was present to wish Smt. Sunetra Pawar success as she filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha," said Praful Patel in a post on X.

He further added that the party's core group members have unanimously decided on her candidacy. "With her vast experience in public life and social services, we are confident she will be a strong representative for our party in the Rajya Sabha. Wishing her the best!," Patel tweeted.

Earlier this week, Ajit Pawar refused to accept a Minister of State position in Narendra Modi 3.0 government for Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel due to his experience, and said the party would wait for a Cabinet berth.

Whereas, an article in the latest issue of "Organiser" magazine linked to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) said that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP though BJP and split SS (Shiv Sena) had a comfortable majority.

The article also questioned why this an ill-advised step was taken.

"In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference," the article said.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Congress emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra with 13 seats, followed by 9 each to the BJP and Shiv Sena, followed by 8 to the NCP and 7 to Shiv Sena (Shinde). Whereas, Ajit Pawar's party, which contested four seats, was able to win only one seat. On independent candidate.

The Rajya Sabha vacancies arose as two sitting members – Udayanraje Bhonsle and Piyush Goyal – both from BJP – were elected to the Lok Sabha.

