Maharashtra politics: Congress, Sena (UBT) & NCP (SP) to bargain hard for assembly seats? This is what Sanjay Raut says

  • Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said that there are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra and there will be no shortage of seats for anyone (alliance partners).

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated08:59 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and party chief Uddhav Thackeray during party office bearer meeting in Mumbai. File Photo
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and party chief Uddhav Thackeray during party office bearer meeting in Mumbai. File Photo(Hindustan Times)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents are likely to bargain hard for Maharashtra assembly election seats after their performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) - the alliance partners in MVA – won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress emerged as the largest party with 13 seats out of 17 seats it contested, followed by Uddhav Thackeray's party winning nine of 21 seats and Sharad Pawar's NCP emerging winner on 10 out of eight seats.

Even though seat-sharing talks have not yet started, with the assembly elections likely to be held in October, all the three parties who recently vowed to fight together, are looking to get maximum seats based on their Lok Sabha performance.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Patole claims BJP deceiving Marathas, OBCs on reservation issue

Sanjay Raut, the Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP said that all are equal stakeholders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, adding, “The MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed to the world how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority.”

His remark gained significance with the NCP saying that the situation in assembly polls would be different as compared to Lok Sabha where they contested fewer seats.

"Seat-sharing talks have not yet commenced. So the question of who will contest how many seats doesn't arise. All are equal stakeholders.We will meet after the monsoon session," said Raut.

Also Read | ’Yes, I am terrorist, if...’: Uddhav Thackeray attacks PM Modi, Eknath Shinde

Raut stated that his party's candidates in two-three seats lost by a thin margin, else its strike rate too would have been better.

The Sena (UBT) leader added that there are 288 (assembly) seats in the state and there will be no shortage of seats for anyone (to contest). "Everyone will contest comfortably," added Raut.

Also Read | ’Cracks not on Atal Setu but on ...’ — MMRDA rejects Nana Patole’s claims

On Friday, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar held meetings with the party's functionaries from Pune, as well as its MLAs and newly-elected MPs.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole has also said that his party expects a good seat-sharing deal in the assembly polls.

