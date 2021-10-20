OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur
A portion of the under-construction flyover in the Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur collapsed on Tuesday. 

At least 10 girders of the bridge between two columns were reportedly fell near Mahakalkar Sabha Gruha near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Kalmna ring road.

According to the police,  the incident occurred at 9.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far. The bridge will connect MB town to Kalamna market.

"The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed on to the road from the pillar. The bridge is being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," an official said.

More details are awaited in the matter.

